22 deaths from Chikungunya reported in Paraguay | News

The director of Health Surveillance of Paraguay, Guillermo Sequera, said on Tuesday that 22 deaths from Chikungunya disease have been reported in the country so far in 2023.

Guillermo Sequera also specified that the reported deaths had “some comorbidity, some quite serious problem”, while the statistics from the Health Surveillance Directorate revealed that last year only one person died from Chikungunya.

“And Chikungunya, as is the case with Covid-19, as is the case with influenza or any other virus, was the straw that broke the camel’s back and made the disease more complicated and (the patients) end up dying,” said the official.

Figures from the Ministry of Public Health and Social Welfare of Paraguay show that the country accumulates 11,864 infected with Chikungunya in the last three weeks and 203 people positive for dengue.

“In the last week evaluated, 2,389 affected by chikungunya and 37 by dengue were reported, according to partial data,” the entity indicated.

Likewise, the data offered by the health portfolio show that of the total deaths from Chikungunya in 2022 and so far in 2023, three were less than one year old.

Meanwhile, two people were in an age range between 20 and 39 years, while another two between 50 and 59 years. Similarly, 16 deceased were 60 years of age or older.

