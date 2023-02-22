Death toll from rains in Sao Paulo, Brazil rises to 46 | News

The Government of Sao Paulo, Brazil, reported on Tuesday that the death toll from the heavy rains that have occurred in the state rose to 46.

In the latest balance presented through its account on the social network Twitter, the entity indicated that, of the total number of deaths, at least 45 were registered in the municipality of Sao Sebastiao and one in Ubatuba.

In addition, he asserted that the search, rescue and salvage work continues to develop uninterruptedly in the region, in the face of some 40 missing people.

IDENTIFICATION OF VICTIMS

At this time, 46 deaths have been confirmed, 45 being in São Sebastião and one in Ubatuba. Teams of the municipality with psychologists and social assistants carry out a job of sheltering two relatives of the victims.

February 21, 2023

February 21, 2023

In turn, the Sao Paulo Health Department specified that 20 adults and six minors have been treated so far at the North Coast Regional Hospital.

“Of this total, seven are in serious condition and 13 stable. Two other patients have already been discharged from the hospital,” he said.

For its part, the Sao Paulo Highway Department explained that they continue to work to clear the roads where landslides were reported as a result of the rains.

Intense rain shower alerts! Between today (21) and the next few days, there is a forecast of continuity of the rain showers in the state of São Paulo, mainly in Baixada Santista, North Coast and Vale do Paraíba.

– National Civil Defense (@defesacivilbr)

February 21, 2023

Civil Defense also warned about heavy rains that are expected between today and the next few days.

“There is a forecast of continuous rains in the state of Sao Paulo, mainly in Baixada Santista, Litoral Norte and Vale do Paraíba,” he detailed in a report.





