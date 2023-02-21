Nearly 600 deaths from cholera outbreak reported in Haiti | News

Haitian health authorities confirmed that a total of 594 deaths from cholera have been registered in the country since the beginning of the outbreak of the disease while 32,141 suspects accumulate.

The Ministry of Health and Population announced in its most recent report that 2,000 cases were reported throughout the country, 22,469 suspects and more than 28,300 people hospitalized.

Of the total number of infected, 51 percent are aged 19 or under, among whom girls from one to four years old represent the majority. In turn, men are 43.5 percent of the accumulated.

The Caribbean nation experienced a resurgence of the disease last October after it went more than three years without reporting cases. Since then, cholera has evolved and spread rapidly.

This, together with the violence of armed groups, political instability, fuel shortages and rising inflation, make the severe humanitarian crisis the country is going through more complex.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has warned that limited access to health care and essential services, including water, food and sanitation services, increase the risks of a mass outbreak.

According to the international health entity, cholera is “an acute enteric infection caused by the ingestion of the bacterium Vibrio cholerae present in contaminated water or food. It is mainly related to inadequate sanitation and insufficient access to drinking water.”





