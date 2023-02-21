Siloé Court condemns repression by the Colombian Government in 2021 | News

A Popular Court of Siloé, in the department of Valle del Causa, in western Colombia, symbolically sentenced the then Government of Iván Duque on Monday for the state violence that occurred in that neighborhood of Cali, during the social outbreak of 2021.

The ruling denounces what it called the “classist and racist nature of the state repression registered between April 28 and June 12 of that year.” In this sense, they point out that “the State and groups of armed civilians were cruel to marginalized and impoverished people.”

What happened then, under the government of Iván Duque, is a sample of the “historical tragedy caused by the Colombian State by not recognizing social demands and disrespecting the right to social protest.” What happened in Siloé was a “continuous genocide”, they point out.

Although the sentence is not binding in judicial terms, it is reparative for the victims. In fact, the court was created after the state repression of the social outbreak that the country experienced in 2021 and was made up of social organizations, lawyers and neighborhood leaders.

This is the first sentence of the people’s court and is symbolic, for which it was signed by a group of academics and activists from various countries, who played the role of magistrates.

The committee of experts documented and analyzed 18 violent acts, which left 159 victims over 46 days, in which, according to the sentence, “Siloé lived a war” at the hands of the state forces in charge of repression, under the orders of the then president Ivan Duke.

In that period of time, some 16 people were murdered, there were forced disappearances, wounded by firearms, arbitrary detentions, threats. Two of the dead were minors.

The ruling points to then-President Iván Duque, his Defense Minister, Diego Molano, as responsible for the events that occurred in Siloé; the then commander of the Army, General Eduardo Zapateiro, and senior officers of the national and local Police.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



