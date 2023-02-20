President of Suriname calls for calm after social protests | News

After last Friday’s protests against the high cost of living, the president of Suriname, Chan Santokh, hopes that the country will return to normality this Monday.

Suriname authorities detain protest participants

The president pointed out that the roads that give access to the National Assembly and his cabinet offices will remain closed due to the possibility of new mobilizations in the capital, Paramaribo.

The president took advantage of the occasion to communicate that he suspended some of the measures that caused the protests in the South American country.

Santokh announced that there will be no classes throughout the territory and schools will only open for teachers to organize their activities.

Given the possibility of new mobilizations, the Government of Suriname foresees a high police deployment to avoid new excesses.

The UN Secretary General, António Guterres, expressed his concern on Sunday about the massive protests that took place last Friday in Suriname against the high cost of living and the elimination of fuel subsidies.

Guterres urged Suriname’s political and economic sectors to “show restraint and engage in inclusive dialogue” to constructively address the challenges facing the country.

According to official sources, at least 119 people were detained during the protests, but 45 have already been released and sent home. at least 74 remain behind bars.

In the demonstrations last Friday, 19 people were also injured, according to the official balance.





