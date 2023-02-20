At least 15 people die when bus overturns in Mexico | News

At least 15 people died and some 30 were injured when a bus of suspected emigrants that was transiting through the Mexican state of Puebla overturned, local media reported on Sunday.

CMIO.org in sequence:

President López Obrador nationalizes lithium in Mexico

The event occurred in a border area between the states of Puebla and Oaxaca, from where the vehicle possibly caused to overturn, according to some versions to mechanical failure, while others point to a collision with a trailer.

Immediately, members of the National Guard, Federal Roads and Bridges, along with paramedics from the Mexican Red Cross and agents from the National Institute of Migration (INM) went to the scene.

Health authorities pointed out that the injured were transferred to the General Hospital of Tehuacán, to the medical units of San Gabriel Chilac and neighboring municipalities belonging to the state of Puebla, to offer them the necessary medical attention.

As a result of the incident, the governor of the state of Puebla, Sergio Salomón Céspedes Peregrina, assured in a message posted on his social networks that his government has the necessary tools to care for the victims and regretted the death of some of the victims.

We regret the death of 15 migrants in an accident on the Oaxaca-Puebla highway. We ask the authorities for all the support for the injured people and a dignified repatriation of the deceased.

– CasaMigranteSaltillo (@CDMSaltillo)

February 20, 2023

An obligatory step for those who migrate to the United States, in the states of Chiapas, Oaxaca and Puebla the constant traffic of emigrants is daily, controlled by local organized crime mafias, highlights the Mexican Commission for Aid to Refugees (Comar).

These traffickers demand high fees to transport migrants across the country, incognito and without legal customs documents. According to reports from humanitarian organizations, in 2022 900 migrants died trying to reach the United States.

2022 was also the year that set a record for migratory flows, with 2.76 million undocumented immigrants detained at the US-Mexican border and in which Mexico received the most asylum requests, with 118,478, the second highest number, below 131,448 in 2021, according to Comar data.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source