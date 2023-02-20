Northern Peruvian unions will march against President Boluarte | News

Organizations, unions and workers unions in the Peruvian region of Arequipa will participate this Monday in a new day of protests to demand the resignation of the designated president Dina Boluarte.

The groups gathered in the Defense Front of the Northern Cone of Arequipa (Fredicon) explained that the mobilization was agreed upon in a meeting with representatives of other unions and unions in the Peruvian city.

In addition to the unions and unions of workers, students, merchants and civil construction unions of the Arequipa region will also participate in the day of protests.

According to the organizers of the protest, the participants will move through various streets of the city until they reach the historic center of Arequipa.

In addition to demanding the resignation of the designated president Dina Boluarte, they will also request the cessation of the current Congress and the advancement of general elections for this 2023.

The protests against President Dina Boluarte will be repeated in other regions of southern Peru that have been on strike since last Friday.

The southern regions of Peru have been characterized by a continuous protest against the government, with strikes and roadblocks, which were violently repressed by the Peruvian National Police (PNP).

According to the Ombudsman’s Office, at least 60 people have died as a result of the police repression of the anti-government demonstrations that began on December 7.

