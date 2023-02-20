Another social and peasant leader is assassinated in Magdalena, Colombia | News

The Institute of Studies for Development and Peace of Colombia, (Indepaz) denounced on Sunday the murder of the peasant and political leader Milton Rocha Peña in the municipality of San Sebastián de Buenavista, in the department of Magdalena.

At the time of his assassination, the peasant leader was in charge of almost 300 peasant families in the region.

According to the police report, Rocha Peña was attacked by unknown persons when he was at the house of journalist and local political leader Nelson Arnesto, an active member of Colombia Humana.

➡️ Milton Rocha Peña was a recognized social leader, committed to social causes, he was an important political leader and peasant from San Sebastián, Magdalena and an active member of Colombia Humana. pic.twitter.com/bPoVhFlHsT

After the attack, the peasant leader was transferred to a medical center in the department of Bolívar, where he died hours later due to the seriousness of his injuries.

Upon confirming the death of Milton Rocha Peña, the Platform of Human Rights Defenders, Activists and Social Leaders of the Sierra Nevada (Pdhal), condemned the murder of the peasant leader and denounced the serious situation of Human Rights in the department of Magdalena .

The assassination of the leader Milton Rocha, yesterday in San Sebastián de Buenavista, continues to aggravate the situation of DH., in Magdalena. Six months ago Neiver Pertuz was also murdered and Frai Torres five months ago.

According to Indepaz data, with the murder of Milton Rocha Peña, Colombia adds 16 leaders assassinated so far in 2023 and adds 1,425 since the signing of the Peace Accords between the FARC and the Colombian government in 2016.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



