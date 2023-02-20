Ecuadorian President fails to appear for Caso Encuentro | News

The Ecuadorian president, Guillermo Lasso, did not attend this Sunday the second call of the parliamentary commission that investigates the case of alleged corruption, known as the Encuentro Case.

The Ecuadorian president’s appearance before the Multiparty Commission was scheduled for 9:00 a.m., local time, in which Guillermo Lasso was to give statements about his possible connection to the alleged network of corruption in public companies.

For this second call, the Legal Secretary of the Presidency, Jhosueth Almeida, sent a statement to inform that the president was not going to attend the appearance, without mentioning any reason.

Upon learning of the new absence of Guillermo Lasso, the president of the parliamentary commission, Viviana Veloz, denounced that with this action the Ecuadorian head of state is turning his back on the country.

Veloz added that with his absence, President Lasso would rather protect his brother-in-law than tell the truth to the country.

The assemblywoman reported that the Commission will insist on a new call for President Lasso to appear and testify in relation to the alleged case of corruption that links his close circle.

Veloz added that he will also request that the appearance of police lieutenant colonel José Luis Erazo, who was in charge of the investigations into Rubén Cherres and the alleged links with the Albanian mafia, be authorized.

In the first call, the Ecuadorian president sent an excuse to be absent to the commission, alleging that he had previously scheduled activities on his agenda.

