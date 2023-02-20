Detect new cases of bird flu in Argentina | News

The National Service of Health and Food Quality (Senasa) of Argentina confirmed on Sunday the finding of new cases of bird flu in domestic birds such as turkeys and a backyard hen in the provinces of Córdoba and Salta.

During the surveillance actions derived from the health emergency decreed last week, Senasa found dead chickens and backyard ducks on Sunday in the town of Villa Cañás, province of Santa Fe.

Despite strengthening controls and preventive measures, the findings are spread throughout various regions of the country, including the border strip with its neighbor Uruguay.

The first case of this virus was a wild bird found last Wednesday in the Pozuelos Lagoon, in the north of Jujuy, thus declaring a health emergency throughout the country, reinforcing border controls, internal transfers and increased surveillance. in provincial and national parks.

The Argentine government had already decided to strengthen epidemiological surveillance on its northern border, after a focus of H5 avian influence was detected in Bolivia.

This was followed by a second case, late last Friday, in two dead wild ducks floating in the Las Mojarras lagoon in the Cordoba department of General San Martín.

Senasa requested “to strengthen the management, hygiene and biosecurity measures of its poultry farms and to be notified in case of nervous, digestive or respiratory clinical signs, decrease in egg production, water or food consumption and high mortality in domestic birds or wild”.

On February 8, the World Health Organization (WHO) warned in an official statement about the spread of avian H5 influence to mammals in different regions of the world.

This type of flu mainly affects domestic birds and is considered highly fatal, according to the WHO. Despite the fact that it is an animal disease, transmission to humans who have contact with sick birds is possible, which increases the alarm.





