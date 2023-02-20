Heavy rains cause at least 19 deaths in the Brazilian state of São Paulo | News

The governor of the state of São Paulo, in the southeast of Brazil, Tarcísio Gomes de Freitas, declared this Sunday a state of public calamity for the cities of Ubatuba, São Sebastião, Ilhabela, Caraguatatuba and Bertioga, severely impacted by persistent rains that hit the region between Saturday night and Sunday morning and so far they leave a balance of 19 deaths.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Warning of persistent heavy rains in São Paulo, Brazil

The measure will be in force for 180 days in those municipalities and in Guarujá, equally affected, all located on the so-called north coast of the state, and will allow emergency actions to be taken to recover from the downpours.

So far these have caused at least 19 deaths and 30 injuries, while 228 people have been evacuated and another 338 left homeless.

At this time, 19 deaths were officially registered, 228 people evicted and 338 homeless.

— Government of S. Paulo (@governosp)

February 19, 2023

In a message broadcast through the social network Twitter, the Brazilian president, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, announced that this Monday he will visit the region and accompany the efforts to deal with the tragedy.

“We are going to bring together all levels of government and, with the solidarity of society, care for the wounded, search for the missing, and restore roads, energy and telecommunications connections in the region,” Lula asserted.

record rains

The storm flooded houses, triggered landslides and damaged roads in Ubatuba, São Sebastião, Ilhabela, Caraguatatuba and Bertioga. It also caused interruptions in basic services such as water, electricity, communications and passenger transfer, among others. The municipalities of Ubatuba and São Sebastião canceled the Carnival programming for this Sunday.

In the opinion of experts from the National Institute of Meteorology (Inmet), in three of the four cities mentioned it rained in 24 hours as expected throughout the month of February.

�� ATTENTION – ALERT | Area of ​​low pressure that brings extraordinary rainwater off the coast of São Paulo advances towards the southern coast of Brazil and can trace locally voluminous or excessive rainwater. Some dice indicate very high volumes, but **not** as in São Paulo.

— MetSul.com (@metsul)

February 19, 2023

Meteorological company MetSul reported that until 07:00 local time this Sunday, 663 mm fell in Bertioga, 613 mm in São Sebastião, 371 mm in Guarujá, 335 mm in Ubatuba, 334 mm in Ilhabela and 234 mm in Caraguatatuba.

In one part, MetSul explained that these catastrophic rains were caused by a zone of low pressures that interacted with a cold front. He warned that this area of ​​low pressure “will move towards the south and will travel, in the open sea, the coasts of Paraná, Santa Catarina and Rio Grande do Sul” until it moves away from the coast.

According to Inmet forecasts, there is a risk that the rains in this part of the state of São Paulo will continue until the morning of Monday, February 20.

In recovery

Gomes de Freitas reported through social networks that the state government created a crisis committee to address the situation. In addition, another committee was formed to undertake actions to help people who were left homeless and evacuated.

Climate crisis | A heavy rain punishes the coast of São Paulo since Saturday. According to the authorities, 19 people died and dozens more are missing. Some cities recorded more than 600mm in less than 24 hours, one of the highest rates ever recorded in the country. pic.twitter.com/HXsmHbngQb

— André Vieira (@AndreteleSUR)

February 19, 2023

The local government decided to give 7 million reais (more than 1,354,000 dollars) to the Civil Defense to help the victims. In this sense, local media reported that Civil Defense trucks with mattresses, blankets, cleaning kits and food were dispatched to serve the municipalities.

The governor announced that they have two helicopters from the Armed Forces to bring help to the communities. In addition, the Military Police had seven aircraft to rescue victims, transport lifeguards and humanitarian aid actions.

��URGENT: OPERATION OFF THE NORTH COAST ��

At this moment, 104 Military Police are employed by the Fire Department, 64 of them from the region and 40 in support from the capital. We have 17 routes from Corpo de Bombeiros and 07 Águia aircraft, which continue to support rescues. pic.twitter.com/pGd6yCOVuf

— Government of S. Paulo (@governosp)

February 19, 2023

In a statement, the Secretary of State for Health reported that the regional hospitals of the North Coast and São Jose dos Campos have all their capacities to care for the victims of the downpours.

The entity assured that if necessary, extra beds will be available and that other health units, located in Baixada Santista, Alto Tietê and the state capital, are prepared to receive the injured.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source