Warning of persistent heavy rains in São Paulo, Brazil | News

Local Civil Defense authorities warned that the heavy rains that hit the north coast of São Paulo, Brazil, this Sunday continue to represent a risk for the population and directed, in this sense, to take protection measures.

CMIO.org in sequence:

President of Brazil announces increase in the minimum wage in May

According to the most recent reports, roads are blocked, water supply services are interrupted and dozens of families have been left homeless in various municipalities in southern Brazil.

At least three people died, including a seven-year-old boy in Ubatuba, struck by a stone during a landslide, and a 35-year-old woman and a nine-month-old baby in São Sebastião. The municipality, one of the most affected, declared a state of calamity.

�� NOW | Chuva de ontem at 12h today:

▪️Bertioga: 683 mm

▪️São Sebastião: 628 mm

▪️Guarujá: 404 mm

▪️Ilhabela: 337 mm

▪️Ubatuba: 335mm

▪️Santos: 242mm

▪️Caraguatatuba: 240 mm

▪️Big Beach: 227 mm

▪️Sao Vicente: 209 mm

��1 mm = 1 liter of water per square meter pic.twitter.com/RQ9WHxlQns

— MetSul.com (@metsul)

February 19, 2023

The state government created an action management committee for the affected populations. According to weather forecasts, the risk continues and may extend until Monday the 20th in the morning.

For their part, the municipalities of Ubatuba and São Sebastião canceled all the carnival programming for this Sunday. The two cities are popular tourist destinations for Paulistas on vacation.

The passage through streets and highways was prohibited throughout the night and they are still closed in some points. Rio-Santos, one of the main highways in the region, had total or partial interruption in dozens of sections near Ubatuba, São Sebastião, Bertioga and Caraguatatuba.

Falling trees, barriers, flooding, landslides and subsidence of asphalt also pose risks on the Mogi-Bertioga and Tamoios roads.

�� ATTENTION – ALERT | Chuva fell with extraordinary volumes on the coast of São Paulo, it is close to 500 mm and it will continue to be very intense. Cenário is exceptionally dangerous and potentially a disaster due to serious floods and landslides. #chuva #ChuvaSP

— MetSul.com (@metsul)

February 19, 2023

According to the National Institute of Meteorology (Inmet), the rain should continue and remain strong until Monday morning, while warning of “risk of major floods and river overflows and large landslides on slopes.” The alert region also covers municipalities on the southern coast of the state and reaches the cities of Paraná.

The volumes recorded off the coast of São Paulo “are among the highest ever seen in Brazil in a short period and possibly among the highest in the world in terms of instability not resulting from a tropical cyclone, a phenomenon known to generate extraordinary rainfall “.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source