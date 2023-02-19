Consultation on highway privatization in Guatemala | News

This Sunday, the consultation of neighbors is being held in the municipality of San José, Escuintla to decide on a concession for the Escuintla highway project to Puerto San José, already concessioned to the Guatemala Highway Consortium (Convía).

The residents of various communities in the municipality requested a community consultation on the construction of the project under the Public-Private Partnership (APP) modality, a contract that was already approved by the Congress of the Republic in November 2021, and which consists of the rehabilitation of the indicated road section with toll collection for users.

For the consultation to be binding in the future of the privatization of the highway, the participation of at least 20 percent of the 35,000 people registered in the Supreme Electoral Tribunal (TSE) is required.

For the planned event, 14 vote reception centers and 27 tables will be set up in all the communities of the San José municipality, in the southeast of Guatemala. The day will begin at 8:00 a.m. and end at 5:00 p.m.

The privatization of the highway was approved by Congress in November 2018 through decree 18-2021, which establishes that the construction and repair will be carried out through a public-private alliance that will be coordinated by the Ministry of Communications, Infrastructure and Housing (CIV).

Consultation organizers and neighbors pointed out today the lack of support from the Supreme Electoral Tribunal in the transfer of furniture, ink, ballots and even the electoral roll.

José Urbino, a member of the Defensores del Puerto San José Organization, pointed out that they had to ask for support from the local municipality and the neighbors themselves.

Gilberto Pérez, president of the commission for the municipal consultation of neighbors, also stressed the lack of support from the TSE and attacks by politicians on the process that has been organized.

At a press conference, Pérez rejected this Sunday the privatization of the highway section together with the social organizations of the municipality, who at the press conference read a communication condemning the project.

Residents must vote No or Yes to the question: Do you agree with the reconstruction, rehabilitation, operation, maintenance and complementary works of the Escuintla-Puerto Quetzal highway with toll collection, which goes from municipality of San José to the municipality of Escuintla, in a public-private alliance through a concession that the State of Guatemala granted to the participating company National Agency for Alliances for the Development of Economic Infrastructure, and the Consorcio Autopistas de Guatemala or with any other company competitor?”.





