They remember the anniversary of the Dominican communist movement | News

The Dominican Popular Movement (MPD) held this Sunday what it called a walk for the people’s struggle and revolutionary unity, on the occasion of the 67th anniversary of the founding of that communist-inspired organization.

Those who participated in the demonstration chanted slogans such as “The united people will never be defeated” and “Unidad para el combate”, among others, and were accompanied by red and black flags alluding to the party group and other yellow ones from the Frente Estudiantil de Release Amin Abel (Felabel 12).

At one point in the march, members of the Broad Front of Popular Struggle (Falpo) joined.

The MPD spokesman, Fernando Flores, when contextualizing the commemorative protest, said that the concentration was due to the fact that “the Dominican people cannot bear more suffering, more rebuke, more corruption”, asserting that the conditions are right for raising awareness of the masses.

On the other hand, he called on the socialist groups to unite to carry out a revolutionary agenda that leads to party leadership, just when the electoral race for next year’s elections has begun.

The left-wing organization criticized that in addition to the fact that “the workers do not earn decent wages, they also do not have access to a social security system that guarantees health to them and their families and that, failing that, the monthly contributions that are deducted from their wages they swell a foreign and unknown pension system for them, which makes their salaries profitable in favor of the boss who exploits them”.

The Dominican Popular Movement was founded on February 20, 1956 by a group of Dominican exiles in Cuba and led by Máximo Antonio López Molina. It constituted one of the most important communist parties in the 1960s.

