Social groups describe the Government of Guatemala as a dictatorship | News

National and international social movements denounced the dictatorial drift of the Government of Guatemala, after the electoral authorities prevented the registration of indigenous and peasant and anti-oligarchic candidates.

Jordán Rodas: let the people of Guatemala choose at the polls

The indigenous leader Thelma Cabrera, candidate for the presidency for the Movement for the Liberation of the Peoples (MLP), said that they will continue to exhaust all legal actions, both national and international, to achieve registration for the 2023 electoral process.

In this sense, the political party filed an appeal in the Constitutional Court against the resolution of the Supreme Court of Justice, which denied a provisional amparo with which the registration of the presidential binomial was sought.

#FromTheTerritories The faces of indigenous women accompany the peaceful demonstration, in the different territories of Iximulew, Guatemala.

Demanding the TSE to register the MLP presidential candidate and that the rights of the people be respected.

Photos courtesy pic.twitter.com/bpmVlplqwr

— Carlos Ernesto Choc (@CarlosErnesto_C)

February 16, 2023

The movement filed an appeal before the Supreme Court of Justice and raised the claim to the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR), considering that “the actions of the electoral authority constitute a violation of human rights.”

The MLP presidential couple, Thelma Cabrera and Jordán Rodas, have already met with representatives of the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) in Washington, United States. The hearing was urgent.

The MLP and the Peasant Development Committee (Codeca) affirmed that the Supreme Electoral Tribunal (TSE) carried out a clear violation of electoral democracy and the principle of equality before the law and human rights.

On February 2, the plenary session of the TSE declared inadmissible the appeal for annulment presented by the MLP before the court’s decision to reject the registration of the candidacy of Thelma Cabrera and Jordán Rodas for the general elections on June 25.

The MLP warned of an escalation of protests at the national level, with blockades at airports, ports and the seizure of buildings if the court does not justify and justify the decision to reject the candidacy.

Last Thursday, February 16, in the midst of protests, the MLP denounced racism and state discrimination by denying the registration of the pair headed by the indigenous leader and the former Human Rights attorney.

In the course of the protest on Thursday, thousands of indigenous people and peasants blocked several highways in Guatemala due to the refusal of the Supreme Electoral Tribunal to register the candidacy of the only indigenous woman who is running for the presidency and of her vice-presidential candidate, a critic of the current government.

The candidates have also sought the support of international organizations and have denounced that leaving them out of the race seeks to provoke electoral fraud.

That same Thursday, the Guatemalan Supreme Court of Justice rejected a legal appeal to enable the participation of the indigenous leader in the presidential elections.





Translated by RJ983



