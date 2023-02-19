Restoration of the Cuban National Electric System affected by a breakdown | News

After long hours of work, the electricity service in Cuba was restored after suffering a breakdown that affected most of the national territory, from the province of Matanzas to Guantánamo, sources from the Unión Eléctrica reported on Saturday.

The technical director of the Unión Eléctrica, Lázaro Guerra, declared that the National Electric System (SEN) was reconnected when the affected thermoelectric plants came into operation, leaving only the Santa Cruz and Renté units, currently in the start-up process, out of the generation system. .

The specialist detailed before the failure, located as a human error, the microsystems installed throughout the country worked, which allowed maintaining the service to the vital centers and to a percent of the population.

Updated informative note on the affectation of the National Electric System from the province of Matanzas to Guantánamo.

The affectation that occurred on Saturday morning caused the 220 ml volt station in Matanzas and others located in the affected area to lose power, cutting off the electricity supply to thousands of homes and state centers in various provinces of the nation.





