President López Obrador nationalizes lithium in Mexico | News

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador signed the decree declaring that lithium is the property of the Nation and its exploitation will be the exclusive power of the Government of Mexico.

The decree establishes that 234,850 hectares will be considered as lithium reserves in the state of Sonora, northern Mexico.

In this way, the Ministry of Energy is instructed to carry out follow-up work for the extraction of this mineral that is essential for electric cars, since it is the basis for the elaboration of the batteries they use.

President @lopezobrador_ signed the decree for the nationalization of #lithiumwith the purpose that this resource “cannot be exploited by foreigners”.

“Oil and lithium belong to the nation, to the people of Mexico, to all Mexicans,” the president stressed.

The Mexican president indicated that “What we are doing now, keeping the proportions and in another time, is to nationalize lithium so that it cannot be exploited by foreigners, neither from Russia, nor from China, nor from the United States.”

“Oil and lithium belong to the nation, they belong to the people of Mexico, to you, to all those who live in this region of Sonora, to all Mexicans,” López Obrador said.

From Bacadéhuachi, in the Sierra de Sonora, in northern Mexico, López Obrador signed the decree and reiterated that lithium will be a strategic mineral for the future of technology in the world, and therefore decided that its exploitation be the exclusive power of the State.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



