Forest fires are reactivated with force in the south of Chile | News

The Minister of the Interior of Chile, Carolina Tohá, confirmed on Saturday that the forest fires reactivated with force in the last hours in the regions of Biobío and La Araucanía in the south of the country.

Minister Toha explained that the fire reached worrying characteristics in several communes and populated areas of the La Araucanía region.

According to the high official of the Chilean Government, a total of 256 forest fires have been reported in the country, of which 151 are controlled and 67 continue to be fought by firefighters and the military.

�� Today I convened the National COGRID together with the Minister @mayafernandeza, due to new sources of fires and reactivation of the SAE alert in communes of the Biobío and La Araucanía regions. Emergency agencies, Undersecretaries of Government and Armed Forces also participate. pic.twitter.com/vD054WWTiD

— Carolina Tohá (@Carolina_Toha)

February 18, 2023

Carolina Toha added that more attention has been paid to fires that have not been controlled, due to the possibility of the fire advancing to more populated areas.

The Secretary of State commented that the fires developed in a much more severe way than expected in the Biobío region, generating situations of great “tension” in some communes.

According to official data, around 25 percent of the fires registered this year have been intentional, phenomena that in the last two weeks have left 25 dead and burned more than 400,000 hectares throughout the South American country.

The data provided by the Minister of the Interior is based on evaluations carried out by the National Forestry Corporation (Conaf), which to date have investigated around 600 fires so far in 2023.

��Check the territories with #Red button for today Saturday 02-18-23.

⚠️In days of maximum caution, we ask you to take extreme preventive measures����do not use fire outdoors, do not throw lit cigarette butts�� and avoid risky behaviors. pic.twitter.com/feVnh0hLpM

— CONAF – Forest fires (@incendios_CONAF)

February 18, 2023

During the last two weeks, more than 7,000 people have been affected during the emergency caused by the fires, described as one of the worst catastrophes suffered by Chile in this matter.

Until now, more than 430,000 hectares have been consumed by the llamas, 200,000 of them registered in the Biobío region in the south of the country.





