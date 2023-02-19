Shipwreck leaves at least five dead in Panama | News

The Panamanian authorities reported on Saturday that five people died due to the sinking of a boat on the Pacific coast of the country.

Through a statement, the National Border Service (Senafront) indicated that the boat “El Patrón” left the Piña port with 18 people on board and was shipwrecked due to strong waves in the Punta Caracoles sector, in the province of Darién. .

Agents of the Special Boats unit of the Panamanian Border Police traveled to the site of the shipwreck after being alerted to the accident by local fishermen, where with the help of civilian boats they rescued 13 people alive and recovered the bodies of the five deceased. .

#Darien》We rescued 13 people who were shipwrecked in the Punta Caracoles sector. The boat left Puerto Piña headed for Puerto Quimba with 18 Panamanians on board. Product of the strong waves and mechanical damage, 5 people died. pic.twitter.com/clvXydd3kI

— SENAFRONT PANAMA (@senafrontpanama)

February 18, 2023

The Senafront pointed out that despite having life jackets, the strong waves and winds led to five passengers on the boat dying in the accident.

The survivors of the shipwreck were treated and released in the Jaqué community, with the exception of the boat driver, who suffered blows to the head from the engine and was evacuated to a hospital in the Panamanian capital.





