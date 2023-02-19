More than 800 victims of heavy rains in Paraguay | News

The number of people affected in the northeast of Paraguay rises to 800 due to the floods caused by the intense rains in the department of Amambay, where several rivers have overflowed, such as the Aquidabán, the National Emergency Secretariat (SEN) reported on Saturday. ).

The SEN minister, Gladys Zunilda Borja, declared after visiting the critical areas where rescue and assistance teams are deployed in the sector, in coordination with local authorities to provide assistance to those affected.

“We have deployed 25 operational personnel, three speeders and five large trucks with food for humanitarian aid and so far there is no record of loss of human life or disappearance,” he said.

Ministerial sources affirmed that the floods have also impacted towns such as Sargento José Félix López, Yvy Ya’u and Bella Vista, although there are still no reports on the number of people affected, since several communities continue to be isolated due to river overflows.

Local media broadcast a video of tactical groups from the Paraguayan Army’s Joint Task Force (FTC) in the midst of rescuing four indigenous people who were trapped on a small island flooded by the rise in water from the Aquidabán River.

For its part, the Ministry of Public Works and Communications assured that work is being done in the “most complicated areas” to enable routes to isolated places, especially after reports of the collapse of several bridges.

“The most serious problems in the points mentioned consisted of the collapse of bridges, floods, the collapse of sewer slopes, the isolation of communities and road closures,” the government entity said in its statement.

According to Gerardo Soria, from Itaipu’s Department of Social Responsibility, about 50 families were evacuated from an area near the Acaraymi stream, in the city of Ciudad del Este, after the Paraná River flooded.

The official assured that “two shelters are being prepared for people who have nowhere to take their personal belongings.”

The increase in rainfall was recorded in various areas of the country since Thursday afternoon and night, a situation that worsened with the overflow of the Aquidabán River, the largest that has been seen in the last 10 years, according to specialists.

