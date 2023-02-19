Social organizations denounce repression in Lima, Peru | News

The Peruvian capital, Lima, was the scene this Saturday of new mobilizations against the government of the president-designate Dina Boluarte, while social organizations denounced various attacks with tear gas bombs against the demonstrators to prevent them from expressing themselves in spaces that have hosted the protests that began from December 7 last.

Groups of citizens who demanded the resignation of Boluarte, the closure of Congress, the advancement of elections and the call for a constituent assembly, mobilized from different parts of the city to gather in Kennedy Park, Miraflores district, where they found a stronghold. police device.

Other groups tried to get from that site to Plaza Dos de Mayo, but they were gassed by members of the National Police and forced to disperse.

Protesters interviewed by teleSUR underscored the peaceful nature of the protests and the determination to continue with them until the Boluarte government resigns and the president responds to justice for the victims caused by the repression.

In addition to the police violence, the peaceful mobilization this Saturday faced the additional complexity of the entry into force of the decree of the Municipality declaring the metropolitan Lima area intangible and preventing future protests in spaces included in it, such as Plaza Dos de Mayo, Bolognesi avenue and others.

This obstacle is added to that of the strong militarization of other iconic spaces of the demonstrations, such as the San Martín and Manco Capac squares.

On the other hand, this Saturday the regions that are part of the northern macro-region of Peru began a 48-hour strike that was supported by Piura, Lambayeque, San Martín and Trujillo. According to organizers, only the adhesion of Cajamarca and Áncash is missing.

