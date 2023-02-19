Bolivian President calls for unity for the process of change | News

Bolivian President Luis Arce affirmed on Saturday that there is a process of change in the country that consequently demands the struggle and unity of social organizations.

“The Change Process demands now, more than ever, unity of our social organizations, it demands, more than ever, that consequence in the fight and of course we all know and it must be said clearly that there is only one Change Process”, he assured the Bolivian head of state during an act for the 52nd anniversary of the Trade Union Confederation of Original Intercultural Communities of Bolivia (Csciob).

Luis Arce pointed out that his government supports the social organizations that laid the foundations of the process of change with the defense of democracy throughout its history.

In this sense, he thanked the Bolivian people for their resistance to the de facto government of Jeanine Añez.

Accompanied by Vice President David Choquehuanca, the President of the Senate, Andrónico Rodríguez, and several ministers, the president acknowledged that thanks to the conviction and struggle of the Bolivian people, the victory of the Movement Towards Socialism (MAS) was achieved in the October 2020 elections. , with more than 55.11 percent support, to recover democracy.

It has become a true bulwark of the conquests of the Bolivian people.

The president reiterated his gratitude to the organization that has a national presence, by reaffirming that his government is of the “people and for the people.”





