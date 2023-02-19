Nicaraguans evoke Sandino’s revolutionary legacy | News

Thousands of Nicaraguans of different generations participated this Saturday in the “Sandino ¡Siempre más allá!” walk, carried out nationwide in homage to the General of Free Men, Augusto César Sandino.

CMIO.org in sequence:

President of Nicaragua: the dignity of the homeland is not negotiated

Waving the red and black flag and to the rhythm of revolutionary music, the Sandinista militants and bases mobilized starting at 3:00 p.m. local time from Hill 110, in the VII district of the capital, Managua.

Young people, children, women and workers from different unions and sectors also did so, to commemorate the 89th anniversary of the death of the also known as Héroe de las Segovias.

The walk ended with a concert in the parking lot of the Concepción Palacios Complex, in a fraternal atmosphere.

In statements to local media, the mayor of the city, Reyna Rueda, highlighted the atmosphere of peace and harmony that exists in each mobilization of this type.

“Nicaraguans are a people of peace, of faith, and we are honoring our General of Free Men and Women who transmits that sovereignty and dignity to the new generation,” he said.

The councilor added that the commitment is to continue accompanying President Daniel Ortega and Vice President Rosario Murillo in the profound transformations promoted by the Sandinista government to bring greater well-being and security to the people of Nicaragua.

Very well attended editions of this mobilization were held in other cities and towns of the Central American country, where Sandino is remembered as a paradigm of the revolutionary struggle and anti-imperialism in Latin America. The hero died on February 21, 1934, assassinated on the orders of the later dictator Anastasio Somoza.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source