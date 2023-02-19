Suriname authorities detain protest participants | News

Suriname’s Minister of Justice and Police, Kenneth Amoksi, reported this Saturday that about 119 people were arrested and 19 were injured as a result of the riots that occurred on Friday in the capital of that South American nation, Paramaribo, when citizens demonstrated against the cost of living and a group of them violently entered the Parliament building.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Protesters break into the Suriname Parliament building

During a press conference, the portfolio holder explained that 119 arrests have been made so far and 37 suspects have been charged. Among the detainees are 83 people accused of having participated in looting.

He explained that the injured have gunshot wounds of different severity or received damage from inhaling tear gas. He specified that they were treated in various health centers.

#UPDATE: CARICOM issues statement on yesterday’s civil unrest in Suriname yesterday; CARICOM reaffirms its support to President Chan Santokhi and his democratically elected government

CARICOM recognize rights to freedom of expression & peaceful protest but condemned violence pic.twitter.com/pjTzkdNsB5

— Kevz Politics (@KevzPolitics)

February 18, 2023

The official commented that the city center is still closed and only local traffic is allowed. He added that this measure will be maintained. He announced that a group of markets and stores in other districts will open this Sunday, but not those in Paramaribo. Parliamentary sessions are expected to resume next Monday.

Amoksi considered that the break-in at the Legislative headquarters was a planned action and recalled that the protesters destroyed part of the building and tried to set it on fire. He also reported that other buildings were set on fire and several stores were looted.

Local media reported that in the early hours of this Saturday unknown individuals tried to set fire to the headquarters of the Radio SRS station and a transmission vehicle, although they fled before the act was carried out.

In a statement made public this day, the person considered the leader of the protest, Stephano “Pakittow” Biervliet, said that he had called for a peaceful demonstration and that an unknown group, with whom he had no contact, advanced towards the headquarters of the National Assembly. .

He added that although he called for calm, shots were fired from the vicinity of that building, presumably with a semi-automatic weapon, and then the police “fired tear gas into the crowd without cause,” he said.

The young man assured that he was threatened by strangers in the crowd who carried weapons and assumed “that the perpetrators of public violence were in contact with each other.”

He expressed concern because the police have not notified him of an investigation in this regard or invited him to give his version of what happened, and said that with great difficulty he was able to get to safety with his relatives.

Days ago, the Government of Suriname announced the elimination of subsidies on electricity, water and fuel, among others, to reduce public spending and meet the requirements of the International Monetary Fund.

In addition to demanding this Friday the suppression of said measure, the protesters expressed their discontent with inflation and called for the resignation of President Chandrikapersad Santokhi and Vice President Ronnie Brunswijk.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source