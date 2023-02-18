Caricom calls for a return to normality in Suriname | News

The heads of Government and State of the Community of Caribbean States (Caricom) reaffirmed their support for the democratically elected Government of Suriname under the leadership of President Chandrikapersad Santokhi and called for a return to normalcy in that country.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Protesters break into the Suriname Parliament building

The bloc’s leaders received a report from Suriname’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Business and International Cooperation on the ongoing unrest in that country.

At the end of the 44th Caricom Summit, the heads of government and state of the regional bloc took note of the development of the situation in Suriname and strongly condemned the violent attacks against people and public and private facilities, including parliament.

CARICOM Heads of Government condemn violent demonstrations in Suriname.

“They recognized the right to freedom of expression, and the right to peaceful protest but expressed the view that there can be no excuse for the use of violence in any type of demonstration.”

—Anselm Gibbs (@AnselmGibbs)

February 18, 2023

They recognized the right to freedom of expression and the right to peaceful demonstration, but expressed the view that there can be no excuse for the use of violence in any type of demonstration.

They claimed that these actions only serve to undermine the rule of law and the stability of democracies.

In addition, they threaten the lives and livelihoods of our citizens and are detrimental to the interests of our population.

Caricom stands in solidarity with all law-abiding citizens of Suriname and urges all concerned to do everything possible to maintain public safety. All efforts must be made to restore calm as a matter of urgency.

The regional community, made up of 15 member states and five associates, was founded in 1973 by the Treaty of Chaguaramas, in Trinidad and Tobago, for which it will soon celebrate its 50th anniversary.

Thousands of people gathered this Friday in front of the Suriname Parliament to demand that the Government reverse its policies of elimination of subsidies, in protests that led to clashes between protesters and the police.

The protesters also called for the removal of President Chandrikapersad “Chan” Santokhi, chanting slogans such as “Chan go home,” according to local media.

The Surinamese government condemned the violence and said it had created a task force to track down those responsible for the attack on parliament.

The Suriname authorities decreed a curfew in Paramaribo until 06:00 local time this Saturday.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source