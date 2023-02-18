Northern regions begin strike against the Government of Peru | News

As part of the protests against President Dina Boluarte and the Congress of the Republic, which have been taking place in the South American country since January, the northern macro-region of Peru began a 48-hour strike this Saturday, February 18.

Congress of Peru approves to debate again electoral advance

The president of the Cajamarca Defense Front and former president of the peasant rounds, Ydelso Hernández, said that Piura, Lambayeque, San Martín and Trujillo have confirmed their adherence. All that remains is for them to secure the regions of Cajamarca and Áncash.

He said that in Cajamarca, despite the fact that the mayor Joaquín Ramírez has announced the visit of ministers for those days, the ronderos are going to carry out the day of struggle. “It is not fair that we have dead and wounded and in Cajamarca the carnivals are spent happily,” he protested.

Social movements in Lima and in the interior of the country announce that protests against the government will continue and will continue to demand the resignation of the designated president Dina Boluarte. @ConexiontlSUR pic.twitter.com/AqM62LVgma

“In consensus of the organizations of the macro-north we agree that it is not possible that we are rejoicing in the carnivals when we have a pool of blood for this government. For this reason we agreed that we are going to a regional macro strike on February 17, 18, 19 and 20.

In Lambayeque there will be a sacrificial march that will consist of going through three districts of the region for almost four hours.

The Northern Macroregion is a group of departments of Peru located in the northern area of ​​the country. It is made up of the departments of Amazonas, Áncash, Cajamarca, La Libertad, Lambayeque, Piura, San Martín and Tumbes.

The Bambamarca Unitary Fighting Command and the Hualgayoc Defense Front, in the Cajamarca region, began a series of protest activities this Saturday against the government of Dina Boluarte and Congress

As part of the macro-regional day of struggle in the northern macro-region, spokespersons for these groups that bring together urban and peasant rounds, carriers, merchants, farmers, university students, and other social movements, confirmed their adherence to the protest.

Previously, the southern regions of Peru had been characterized by a continuous protest against the government, with strikes and roadblocks, which were violently repressed by the Peruvian National Police (PNP).

So far, according to information from the Ombudsman’s Office, 60 people have died as a result of this situation: 48 civilians lost their lives in confrontations; another eleven – from the same group – due to traffic accidents and events related to the blockade; and a policeman was burned by vandals, inside his vehicle, in the middle of the demonstrations.





