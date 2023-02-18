Mexico will consult if it hands over the presidency of the Pacific Alliance to Peru | News

The president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, announced this Friday that he will consult with the countries of the Rio Group if he hands over to Peru the pro tempore Presidency of the Pacific Alliance, considering the government of Dina Boluarte to be spurious and not wanting to legitimize a coup. of State.

Popular mobilizations continue in Peru

During his usual morning conference, the Mexican president explained that he will instruct the Foreign Ministry of his country to consult the other members of the Group on what to do, so that they are the ones who decide whether or not to hand over the presidency of the Alliance to Peru.

“I am going to instruct the Secretary of Foreign Relations to notify the members of the Rio Group: what do we do? Because I do not want to hand over to a government that I consider spurious, that the members of the Rio Group decide,” he stressed. .

#Mexico President López Obrador will not hand over the Protempore Presidency of the Pacific Alliance to #Perufor considering the government of Dina Boluarte as “spurious” also said that he does not want to “legitimize a coup” pic.twitter.com/bY29mqjGZW

— JAIME HERRERA (@JaimeHerreraCaj)

February 17, 2023

In this sense, the dignitary recalled that when the meeting was to be held to make the delivery, then President Pedro Castillo was not allowed to leave Peru.

He also highlighted that when the Mexican Executive was going to visit Peru, they arrested Castillo, by means of what he described as a technical coup d’état, with an illegal, arbitrary and anti-democratic nature that did not respect the will of the people.

“We are going to notify and report it to see what is the opinion they (the Rio Group) have. If they say: ‘hand over the presidency’, then we do it. But I am going to make the consultation, because I also do not want to legitimize a coup d’état, we cannot do it, that is contrary to freedoms, it is contrary to human rights and it is anti-democratic,” he stressed.

Similarly, the head of state reiterated that “what happened in Peru is very serious, the removal of a president, putting him in jail, there are no legal grounds, they do not respect the will of the people; what there is in the background is a classist and racist attitude”.

Tomorrow there are various calls to continue taking to the streets against this dictatorial regime. To keep fighting until the dictatorship falls and there is justice. pic.twitter.com/niJafNQz8k

— Lucia Alvites (@LuciaAlvites)

February 17, 2023

Regarding the role of the de facto president Dina Boluarte, the sociologist and militant Lucia Alvites said on January 23 that “she is installing a regime of terror and death, where the people are shot indiscriminately. It is impossible to talk to her, no one talks to someone who shoots her brother or sends tanks into her house, as they did in San Marcos. Dina resigns!”

Given this context, Peruvians have mobilized, denouncing the political situation of the nation. Since last December 7, the Peruvian security forces have repressed, leaving a balance of more than 60 dead and dozens of injured and detained.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



