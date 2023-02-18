Approve constitutional accusation against Pedro Castillo in Peru | News

The Peruvian Congress approved this Friday the draft legislative resolution that recommends constitutionally accusing former President Pedro Castillo for alleged crimes of criminal organization, influence peddling and collusion.

The entity specified that the initiative was approved with 59 votes in favor, 23 against and three abstentions. “The file will be sent to the National Prosecutor to proceed in accordance with her powers,” Congress said.

In addition, he reported that the constitutional accusations against former ministers Juan Silva and Geiner Alvarado were also approved, with 87 and 80 votes in favor respectively.

With 59 votes in favour, the #PlenoDelCongreso approved the draft Legislative Resolution of Congress, for which ex-president Pedro Castillo is accused.

In this regard, the correspondent for teleSUR in Peru, Ramiro Angulo, indicated that, with this decision by Congress, “the tax investigation will be formalized so that it can later continue in the Judiciary.”

“This complaint was presented by the National Prosecutor in October of last year after various attempts by the opposition to remove him from the Government Palace and before this, two motions for presidential vacancy due to moral incapacity had been presented that were frustrated,” he explained. .

This decision occurs in the midst of the mobilizations that are taking place in the country against the designated president Dina Boluarte, due to the closure of Congress, the advancement of general elections to 2023 and a Constituent Assembly.

Since last December 7, when Congress removed Castillo and swore in Boluarte, sectors of the population have held demonstrations, which have been strongly repressed by the security forces, leaving more than 60 dead and dozens injured.





