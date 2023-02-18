They reject Israeli measures in the West Bank | News

The governments of Argentina, Brazil, Chile and Mexico expressed their concern on Friday about Israel’s decision to legalize nine outposts and build 10,000 homes in settlements in the West Bank, Palestinian territory that has been occupied since 1967.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Palestine condemns Israel for recognizing new settlements

Through a statement, they assured that the unilateral measures constitute serious violations of International Law and of the resolutions of the United Nations Security Council (UN), and warned that such actions would increase the already existing tensions.

“Our governments express their opposition to any action that compromises the viability of the two-state solution, in which Israel and Palestine can share secure and internationally recognized borders,” the text said.

Joint communiqué of the governments of Argentina, Brazil, Chile and Mexico against the expansion of Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank. pic.twitter.com/fVCky6Uyrk

— Palestine Today (@HoyPalestina)

February 17, 2023

In this sense, the signatories requested respect for the legitimate aspirations for peace of both peoples.

Likewise, Argentina, Brazil, Chile and Mexico urge Israel and Palestine “to refrain from acts and provocations that could promote a further escalation of violence and to resume negotiations to seek a peaceful solution to the conflict.”

The Palestinian authorities on February 13 issued their disagreement with the arbitrariness that violates International Law and the Security Council resolutions that consider all colonies in the West Bank illegal.

At the same time, they stated that the decisions of the Israeli Cabinet are an “open war against the Palestinians.”





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source