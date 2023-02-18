Protesters break into the Suriname Parliament building | News

Protesters broke into the Suriname Parliament building in Paramaribo (capital) this Friday as part of a protest to denounce the high cost of living.

During the protest, the demonstrators also demanded the resignation of President Chan Santokhi, in rejection of the decision to eliminate subsidies.

Days before, the Government of Suriname reported on this measure that includes the abolition of subsidies on electricity, fuel, among others, in order to reduce public spending and comply with the provisions of the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

In addition, the demonstrators expressed their dissatisfaction with the inflation that affects the acquisition of other basic products.

Local media reported that there were riots and looting during the day, while the police forces used tear gas.

Subsequently, the Suriname authorities decreed a curfew in Paramaribo until 06:00 (local time) this Saturday.

In this regard, President Santokhi assured that those responsible for the actions registered on this day will be investigated and brought to justice.

Likewise, he instructed to keep stores and markets closed and indicated that security operations will be increased in the coming days.

Suriname signed an agreement for 690 million dollars with the IMF, but by not complying with the entity‘s demands, no further disbursements have been made.





