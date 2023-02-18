The registry of aggressors due to violence in Mexico increases by 41% | News

The National Bank of Data and Information on Cases of Violence against Women (Banavim) in Mexico pointed out on Friday an increase of 41 percent compared to the register of aggressors identified in 2020.

CMIO.org in sequence:

They confirm 47 femicides in Paraguay during 2022

According to the Mexican entity, the nation has a record of 366,000 “aggressors”, mostly men, who committed some type of violence against women in 2022.

Meanwhile, 95 percent of the aggressors against women are men and the violence that is most reported is psychological, pointed out the director of Monitoring the National Policy to Combat Gender Violence against women, Paloma Ayala Sierra.

For Alejandra Collado Campos, a researcher at UNAM’s Center for Research and Gender Studies, the efforts of Conavim are not enough, since “there is not a single mechanism or instance that is sufficient in a context as complex as that of violence in the where Mexico is located.

According to Banavim, which concentrates protection orders issued in favor of women, there is a national accumulation of 191,000 orders.

On the other hand, the National Commission to Prevent and Eradicate Violence against Women (Conavim) recognized the work of the Michoacán government, which issued the sentence of 50 years in prison, against the femicide of the young educator Jessica González Villaseñor, murdered in September of 2020.

Noting that femicide is the highest form in which gender-based violence is expressed, Conavim indicated that “it is necessary to effectively combat impunity and achieve justice, so that the rule of violence becomes a reality.” law”.

In this sense, the organization Justicia Pro personas pointed out that 3,754 women were murdered in 2022. For the entity, 2,807 intentional homicides occurred according to its classification and 947 femicides.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source