New massacre leaves three dead in Valle del Cauca, Colombia | News

The Colombian authorities are investigating a new massacre that occurred on the afternoon of this Saturday, October 8, and which has resulted, so far, in three deaths.

So far, according to local media, it emerged that the massacre took place on a section of the road that leads from the municipality of Águila (department of Valle del Cauca) to the city of Pereira, a rural sector and 40 minutes from the municipality of La Celia , jurisdiction of the department of Risaralda.

According to witnesses, three armed people went out onto the road, stopped and boarded a public service vehicle, shot three of the passengers and immediately fled the scene.

84 massacres in 2022

�� Date: 08/10/22

�� Place: La Ceila, Risaralda

�� Number of Victims: 3 people

➡️ Around 4 pm, three people who were traveling on a public service bus that covered the El Aguila (Valle del Cauca) – Pereira (Risaralda) route were killed. pic.twitter.com/heZZAVtEmG

— INDEPAZ (@Indepaz)

October 9, 2022

According to the Police of the department of Risaralda, “a specialized criminal investigation and intelligence team was formed with the purpose of clarifying this unfortunate fact.”

For its part, the Institute of Studies for Development and Peace (Indepaz), when making the complaint, recalls that the Ombudsman’s Office has activated Early Warning No. 021/22, in which it indicates that “there is a risk of violations of the human rights due to the violent actions of organized crime in the municipalities of Cartago, Ansermanuevo and El Águila (Valle del Cauca)”.

According to Indepaz, this risk is given “because of a confrontation between different groups, which has resulted in an increase in attacks and homicides in that region of the country and a greater risk of violations of the rights of the inhabitants.”

Likewise, Indepaz points out that this would be the 84th massacre registered in said country so far in 2022.





