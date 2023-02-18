Congress of Peru approves to debate again electoral advance | News

The Peruvian Congress approved on Friday the possibility of debating again projects for the advancement of the presidential elections, which is one of the main demands of the protests and social mobilizations in a large part of the country.

With 69 votes in favor, 35 against and 7 abstentions, the Plenary of Congress authorized the Constitution Commission to debate future projects related to the advancement of general elections and the consequent reduction of the presidential and congressional mandate.

The president of Congress, José Williams, clarified that the measure authorizes the issue to be discussed in the annual period of sessions and that there is no project that can be presented at this moment before the legislators.

�� Consequently, the constitutional reform initiatives related to the advancement of elections will be the object of study and opinion in the Constitution and Regulation Commission, to be later published for 7 days.

After approval by the majority of the congressmen, the president of the Constitution Commission must urgently convene the members of his working group to analyze a new project to advance elections.

To date there are at least a dozen proposals that propose the advance of the general elections for July, October or December 2023 as well as for April 2024.

The advancement of elections is one of the main demands of the anti-government protests that began in various parts of the country since the beginning of last December and that have left a balance of at least 70 dead due to the repression of the mobilizations by the security forces. .





