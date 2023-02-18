Journalist and environmentalist assassinated in Hidalgo, Mexico | News

The Autonomous University of Mexico City (UACM) reported this Thursday that the lifeless body of journalist and environmental activist Abisaí Pérez Romero was found in the municipality of Tula, Hidalgo state, in central Mexico.

“We communicate that on February 14, the lifeless body of our colleague Abisaí Pérez Romero, a student of the Communication and Culture career of our house of studies, was found in the municipality of Tula, state (of) Hidalgo,” he said. the UACM in a statement.

In the text, the institution stated that Pérez Romero was a committed defender of human rights and environmental rights and collaborated in the Atlas of Environmental Justice.

The journalist dedicated his life to analyzing and denouncing, among other things, the impact of the Emisor Oriente Tunnel in the Mezquital Valley, the Regional Landfill in the Community of Dendhó and the Atotonilco Wastewater Treatment Plant.

The UACM and the organization defending journalists Article 19 called on the Prosecutor’s Office and the competent authorities of the state of Hidalgo to clarify the causes of the murder of the environmentalist.

Article 19 indicated that this is the first murder of a journalist in the Latin American country so far in 2023.

According to that organization, a total of 157 journalists have been assassinated in Mexico since the year 2000, possibly in relation to their work.

