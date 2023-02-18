They denounce possible fraud in voting abroad in El Salvador | News

The Farabundo Martí National Liberation Front (FMLN), the only left-wing party in El Salvador, denounced this Thursday that voting abroad for the elections in that country in 2024 lends itself to electoral fraud by the Government of Nayib Bukele, who is running for re-election, despite being prohibited by the Constitution.

This was the statement made by the FMLN Organization Secretary, Lourdes Argueta, who in statements to the press this week said that “one can anticipate the consummation of electoral fraud at the legislative level.”

In this sense, Argueta said that a growing electoral roll would have a decisive weight in the election to the Parliament of deputies from the department of San Salvador, the most populous in the country.

According to the FMLN leader, suffrage abroad opens the door to manipulation and fraud in the sense that “the National Registry of Natural Persons (RNPN) is no longer the one that controls the registration of natural persons if not that it is the Ministry of Justice, which depends on the Government” of President Nayib Bukele.

He also pointed out that “to begin with, the database of all the people who obtain their unique identity document passes into the hands of the Government and if it is not administered by a different instance, he said, the possibility of manipulation opens up.”

The Salvadoran president, Nayib Bukele, announced the previous year that he would run for the 2024 presidential election, despite the fact that the Constitution expressly prohibits the re-election of the first president.

According to Argueta, the intention to vote abroad is in dispute and he does not necessarily lean towards the ruling party Nuevas Ideas as the official propaganda says, although he acknowledged that, unfortunately, “what people consume is political propaganda, media propaganda” .

In another direction, the leftist leader addressed the existence of what she called “an environment of co-optation of State institutions where transparency mechanisms in the electoral process are not guaranteed either.”

The FMLN agreed last year to appear in the 2024 electoral call to challenge Nayib Bukele for the presidency, whom it accuses of leading a fraudulent attempt to be re-elected in those elections.

