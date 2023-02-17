Congress of Peru debates another complaint against Pedro Castillo | News

In the midst of continuous protests against the government of the designated president, Dina Boluarte, the Peruvian Congress plans to discuss this Friday the final report of a constitutional complaint against former president Pedro Castillo.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Popular mobilizations continue in Peru

According to the agenda for this day, disseminated through the Legislative’s social networks, the plenary debates will begin at 09:00 local time and the complaint against the former president would occupy the first moment of the deliberations.

The former Peruvian president remains in prison, accused of the alleged crimes of rebellion and conspiracy against the State, after last December 7th he decreed the temporary dissolution of Congress and the establishment of a national emergency government, after which the Legislative approved a presidential vacancy motion against him and removed him from office for “permanent moral incapacity.”

According to local media, the constitutional complaint that will be examined this Friday is No. 307, formulated by the National Prosecutor’s Office, which charged Castillo with the alleged crimes of aggravated criminal organization, in his capacity as leader; Aggravated influence peddling and complicit in the crime against the public administration-collusion, all to the detriment of the State.

Also appearing as defendants in this text are former ministers Juan Silva Villegas (Transportation and Communications) and Geiner Alvarado López (Housing, Construction and Sanitation).

The Subcommittee on Constitutional Accusations of Congress had planned to make a presentation of Castillo on February 15, but his lawyer, Eduardo Pachas Palacio, requested that it be rescheduled and be done in person. The jurist argued that on that date his defendant had had three hearings and that it was impossible for her to prepare the defense in his participation.

However, the president of the subcommittee, Lady Camones, urged Castillo to collaborate with justice and leave behind what she called “repetitive conduct of delaying and obstructionist actions.” She also did not accept Castillo’s request to appear personally and said that his condition as a prisoner makes it impossible for him to be present at the Legislative headquarters.

According to the Prosecutor’s Office, the request for a Constituent Assembly and a New Constitution is a slogan of Sendero Luminoso, but even the Inter-American Court of Human Rights defines it as a popular and democratic mechanism of a country, not of a specific group.

— ���� Wayka�� (@WaykaPeru)

February 16, 2023

This Thursday there was another day of mobilizations in Peru. The Ombudsman’s Office registered 50 national roadblocks, in addition to protests, stoppages or roadblocks in 18 provinces. New street events are planned this Friday and Saturday in Lima, as well as on Sunday, February 19 in Arequipa (south).

Likewise, the Ayacucho People’s Defense Front denounced the increasing criminalization of social fighters whose crime has been to demand the end of the Boluarte government, the closure of Congress, the advancement of elections and the call for a Constituent Assembly.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source