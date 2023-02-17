Popular movement demands resignation of the Ecuadorian president | News

Various social organizations in Ecuador expressed their rejection of the government of President Guillermo Lasso on Thursday while asking the National Assembly to initiate procedures to achieve removal from office.

The groups that make up the platform Ecuador Says No, created to confront the constitutional referendum, gathered in the vicinity of the Parliament building to speak out against the president.

The representative of the Ecuadorian Oil Defense Front, Jorge Cáceres, affirmed that the current administration could lead the nation to become a failed state, meanwhile, he highlighted the need to eradicate violence.

In this sense, Cáceres expressed that “the Executive has not provided us with health or education, we want a different socioeconomic policy that allows us to eradicate violence and solve other problems.”

For its part, the Federation of University Students of Ecuador (FEUE) demonstrated in front of the State Attorney General’s Office to demand legal action against Lasso for the alleged links to the Encuentro Case.

In line, the leader of the university organization, Nery Padilla, pointed out that the legislature should initiate a political trial, meanwhile, stressed that the president does not have “moral capacity to lead this country.”

The case called El Gran Padrino or Encuentro was opened after a corruption plot involving Lasso’s brother-in-law, Daniel Carrera, who, despite not holding public office, decided on state contracts with private firms, came to light.

