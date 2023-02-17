Colombia and Ecuador increase border surveillance to drug trafficking | News

Ecuadorian Army General Franklin Pico reported Thursday that military surveillance of the border between Colombia and Ecuador has intensified in recent days to curb organized crime and especially drug trafficking.

During a supervision at a control located in the province of Carchi (north), on the border with Colombia, the high-ranking official specified that the number of soldiers on both sides of the border has increased.

The deployment of more troops from the armed forces of both countries to deal with this scourge was agreed by the presidents of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, and Ecuador, Guillermo Lasso, when they met last January in the capital city of Carchi, Tulcán, occasion in which they addressed various issues, including security and defense.

Pico explained that it is “a massive operation along the entire border, in coordination with all State institutions, mainly to neutralize drug trafficking and its related crimes, such as the trafficking of arms, ammunition, explosives, and chemical precursors that are used to drug processing.

He added that “there are many crimes throughout the border, including drug trafficking due to the number of plantations that exist, especially on the Colombian side.” He said that the military seeks to control clandestine passages that are used for the smuggling of drugs and weapons.

He specified that the Ecuadorian military patrols in search of clandestine laboratories dedicated to the manufacture of cocaine, as well as to prevent the entry of dissidents of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia-People’s Army (FARC-EP). These surveillance operations are supported by aircraft that fly over the border, he explained.

Pico pointed out that so far there have been no clashes with armed groups as a result of these joint operations, although a place with a large amount of ammunition and explosives was found on the Colombian side, in a sector bordering the Ecuadorian province of Sucumbíos.

According to press reports, in recent years the border between Colombia and Ecuador has gained weight in drug trafficking routes, with cocaine moving mainly to Guayaquil and other ports on the Ecuadorian coast, which later serve as a springboard for shipping it by sea. to Europe and North America.

According to the latest World Report on Drugs, prepared by the United Nations, Ecuador is the third country in the world that seizes the most drugs and accumulates more than 400 tons in the last two years. It is only surpassed by Colombia and the United States.

