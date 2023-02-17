Canada Announces Military Ships to Haiti | News

The Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau, announced this Friday that in the coming weeks his country will send two Navy ships to Haiti to collect intelligence information to deal with gang violence in the Caribbean country.

Trudeau made his announcement during the meeting of heads of government of the Caribbean Community (Caricom), which has been in session since last Wednesday in the capital of the Bahamas, Nassau, and among other topics addressed the crisis in Haiti.

In a statement, Trudeau said the decision was made “in response to Haiti’s request for help.” He reported that his government will invest ten million to support the International Migration Office in the protection of Haitian women and children on the border with the Dominican Republic.

We're committed to helping Haitians bring an end to this crisis – and build a better, and more hopeful, future for their country.

— Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau)

February 17, 2023

He added that an additional 12.3 million dollars will be allocated in humanitarian aid to, among other things, cover the food needs of vulnerable populations, help meet the security needs and emergency sexual and reproductive health of vulnerable women and girls, prevent and respond to gender violence, and provide water and sanitation to deal with cholera.

He mentioned that long-term solutions must be sought, although he did not make announcements tending to transfer technologies, promote productive capacities or create sources of employment.

We're also sanctioning two additional individuals who have supported criminal gangs and fueled instability, investing to strengthen the protection of Haitian women and children along the Haitian-Dominican Republic border, and providing more funding for humanitarian assistance.

— Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau)

February 17, 2023

He explained that Canada sanctioned two Haitian elites that it considers provide financial or operational support to the gangs and will continue to strengthen the capacity of the Haitian National Police, hence the dispatch of the ships and the delivery of three armored vehicles to the authorities.

He said that Ottawa “will continue to support an inclusive political dialogue in Haiti, laying the foundations for free and fair elections, and helping Haitians restore peace and security.”

Regarding Caricom, Trudeau announced 44.8 million dollars to implement initiatives that help the bloc face the climate crisis, prepare for disasters and further protect its biodiversity.

He announced 1.8 million dollars to support the fight against illegal drugs, irregular migration and the strengthening of border and maritime security.

He also noted that Canada will allocate 11.48 million dollars in other initiatives, such as maternal, newborn and child health services for indigenous peoples and other communities in remote areas (2.5 million), and support the empowerment and equality of a generation of young people in Guyana. (8.98 million), a country experiencing an oil boom.

According to UN reports, the Haitian authorities reported 2,183 homicides last year (35 percent more than in 2021) and a doubling of kidnappings, which reached 1,359 victims.

Gangs are considered to control 60 percent of Port-au-Prince (capital). His violent act intensified after the assassination in July 2021 of the former Haitian president, Jovenel Moïse.

The prime minister, Ariel Henry, who attended the Caricom meeting, requested months ago an international military intervention to control the situation and then asked the UN Security Council for help. In addition, he called for the United States and Canada to lead this effort.





Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



