Unity and broad fronts | Opinion

There are historical junctures that propitiate political and social changes, which are the result of decades of struggle and resistance. It is up to the progressive sectors to detect and assess these objective conditions and take the most appropriate corresponding actions.

If these historical moments are not taken advantage of, it can result in a loss of momentum and a lethargy of the movements for change, giving way to a setback of the revolutionary processes.

In recent years in Latin America and the Caribbean, we know of many cases where the forces of the left united and triumphed. There have also been particular situations, where the opportunity was momentarily lost.

The current emerging progressive trend is impressive, especially in Our America. Except for some countries such as Paraguay, Uruguay, Ecuador, Guatemala, Costa Rica, El Salvador and the coup government in Peru, all the rest of the region are in the hands of unitary fronts, which have known how to harmonize their ideological differences, to access power. political.

Another song is the economic power still in the hands of neoliberal and retrograde forces, now desperate with the push of the people, against the privatization of essential public services. For this reason, now the US empire tries to articulate various intelligence strategies, in order to divide us.

However, the recent electoral victories in Brazil, through Luiz Inacio da Silva (Lula) of the Workers’ Party and the “Front of All”, followed by the triumph of Gustavo Francisco Petro through “Colombia HUMANA”, indicate that It is a qualitative political leap in favor of social justice and democratization, which has not been experienced since the beginning of the 21st century.

Of course, the internal and external enemy cannot be underestimated, which resorts to old tactics of social protests and vandalism, which have failed before in Venezuela. This process reflected the great maturity and cunning of President Nicolás Maduro and the United Socialist Party, which wisely gave way to the “Broad Front of the Fatherland”, managing to defeat all disruptive operations.

In fact, it is very significant, the recent sustainable growth of the Venezuelan economy and the solid unity of the people, which in turn has favorable repercussions throughout the region. Hence, the strengthening of MERCOSUR and other regional alliances that we will see soon.

The same thing happens in Mexico, with the consistent and audacious leadership of AMLO and “MORENA”, as well as in Bolivia, with the prominent economist Evo Morales, Luis Alberto Arce and the legendary “Movement to Socialism”.

Other recent electoral victories, such as in Honduras by Xiomara Castro of the Libertad Party and “Refundación Libre”, as well as in Chile, with Gabriel Boric of “Apruebo Dignidad”, join the united chorus of hope represented by the progressive governments of the region.

If we look at it from a broader perspective, it is the continent that is projected as the example to follow in this historical moment, for all humanity.

Finally, let us not forget that it was revolutionary Cuba, with its courageous and self-sacrificing resistance of more than 64 years (1959-2023), who paved the way for this triumphant era of the progressive forces of Our America.

Therefore, let us take advantage of this most propitious situation, to close ranks in a combative manner as AMLO has done and demand an end to the blockade and the dirty criminal economic war against the glorious homeland of José Julián Martí Pérez and Fidel Castro Ruz.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



