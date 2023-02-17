Congress of Honduras elects the new magistrates of the CSJ | News

The plenary session of the National Congress of Honduras elected this Thursday night the 15 new magistrates of the Supreme Court of Justice (CSJ) for the period 2023-2030.

After four failed attempts, the main parliamentary factions reached a consensus to nominate a list of 15 legal experts made up of eight women and five men, which was approved in this Thursday’s session by 117 votes in favor. more than the minimum required to reach a qualified majority (87 votes).

After the election, the new magistrates made a legal promise before Congress. And then they held a meeting to elect the president of the CSJ from among themselves.

The new members of the highest court of justice in the Central American country are Gaudy Bustillo, Anny Ochoa, Isbella Bustillo, Walter Sabio, Luis Padilla (nominated by the National Party); Milton Jiménez, Odalis Nájera, Wagner Vallecillo Paredes, Nelson Mairena (nominated by the Liberal Party) and Roy Pineda, Rebecca Raquel Obando, Sonia Marlina Dubon, Mario Diaz, Francisca Villeda and Rubenia Galeano (nominated by the ruling Libertad y Refoundación Party (Libre ).

The head of the bench of the Libre party, Rafael Sarmiento, said during the plenary session that this “is a historic day for Honduras, for the country, for the Homeland, for the Honduran people. For more than 100 years of having justice under control It causes fear in certain sectors of the country.”

The leader of the parliamentary fraction of the Liberal Party, Mario Segura, stressed that the magistrates that his proposed political group meet “the requirements of suitability for the Nation.”

The Honduran Supreme Court Nominating Board, meanwhile, issued a tweet to congratulate Congress “for having carried out the election of the magistrates of the Judiciary in gender equality and following the list sent by the Nominating Board.”

After taking the oath, the new members of the CSJ held their first meeting and appointed the lawyer Rebeca Lizette Raquel Obando as the new president of the Judiciary.

