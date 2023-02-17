Jordán Rodas: let the people of Guatemala choose at the polls | News

The candidate for the Vice Presidency of Guatemala for the Movement for the Liberation of the Peoples (MLP), Jordán Rodas, asserted this Thursday that the people must elect their rulers at the electoral polls and not close the doors to the presidential binomial that they form with Thelma Cabrera for the upcoming elections.

CMIO.org in sequence:

They protest against the rejection of indigenous candidacy in Guatemala

During an exclusive interview on the Es Noticia program, broadcast by teleSUR, the also lawyer and former Human Rights Attorney (DD.HH.) affirmed that their right to be elected is being violated.

“They are terrified of the MLP, which for the first time has a real chance of winning with Thelma Cabrera, who came in fourth place four years ago, and now together we have many chances of being in a second round and really changing the structure of a State that has historically forgotten the most vulnerable sectors,” he said.

In addition, he emphasized that he meets all the requirements to be vice president and added that “I presented my current settlement, then my successor, after being proclaimed on December 28, files a complaint that has not been able to explain what crime I allegedly committed. The presumption of innocence must prevail.”

In this regard, he noted that due process has not been complied with and that national and international legal processes are exhausting, “but we also see that the population is fed up with more of the same, with corruption.”

“That’s why today he went out, he picketed, and that is already a decision of the people of Guatemala, of the historically forgotten regions that no longer want to continue being deceived,” he said.

Rodas clarified that his settlement is dated December 20 and is valid for six months, from the date it is issued. “After I got my settlement, they realized they had to put an obstacle to MLP and Jordán Rodas,” he said.

“I have the legitimacy and legality to be a candidate and running mate of a Mayan woman that I admire and respect a lot like Thelma Cabrera,” he reaffirmed.

The day before, the Supreme Court of Justice (CSJ) denied the amparo filed after the Registry of Citizens (RC) of the Supreme Electoral Tribunal (TSE) declared the request for registration of the MLP couple inadmissible.

People of Suchitepéquez demand registration of the presidential couple, Thelma Cabrera and Jordán Rodas, action takes place in the vicinity of kilometer 163 CA-02 southwest. pic.twitter.com/RV9zd9jmH9

– MLP Guatemala (official) (@GtMlp)

February 16, 2023

“Today we are presenting a direct appeal of the denial of the provisional amparo before the Constitutional Court, which is the one that must resolve the provisional amparo,” he said.

Rodas stated that the indignation is very great and that the patience of the people has a limit. “Our democracy is at stake, which is so fragile in a country with three structural problems: inequality, discrimination and racism, and corruption,” he said.

On the other hand, he explained that the MLP is the political instrument of Codeca, “a peasant coordinator that has been operating in Guatemala for 30 years” and recalled that he was the human rights attorney for the last five years and that “in the year 2018 to date, they have killed 28 leaders. That is already a political genocide.”

“Unfortunately, today we are having a setback, a revenge against the justice operators (…) they are being merciless with all of us who play an important role in favor of transparency and the fight against corruption,” he emphasized.

Likewise, he affirmed that one of the aspirations of the MLP is a project of a new plurinational Constitution.

However, he warned that Guatemala still wants not to see the past, which is important because that way they learn from the horrors to understand the present and envision a better future for everyone.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source