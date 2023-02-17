Popular mobilizations continue in Peru | News

The Ombudsman’s Office reported that this Thursday the protest measures against the government of the designated president Dina Boluarte continued in various regions and demanded the closure of Congress and the call for a Constituent Assembly.

In a report published on its website, the Ombudsman’s Office indicated that it registered 50 national roadblocks, in addition to mobilizations, stoppages or roadblocks in 18 provinces.

The humanitarian entity mentioned that the protests were carried out without clashes with the security forces.

Since the beginning of the protests, on December 7, the Peruvian security forces have strongly repressed the protesters with a balance of more than 60 deaths and dozens of injuries and arrests.

The Ombudsman mentioned that different social organizations have called for mobilizations and concentrations for February 18 and 19 in Lima, the country’s capital; and for next Sunday in Arequipa.

The Ombudsman’s Office noted that 48 civilians have died in confrontations, 11 people due to traffic accidents and events related to the blockade, and one policeman due to acts of violence in the context of the conflict.

He pointed out that, based on statistics from the Ministry of Health, 1,298 people have been injured from December 7 to February 14, while the National Police reported 580 injured agents.

This Friday the decree imposed by the ultra-conservative Government of the Municipality of Lima came into force, which restricts demonstrations in the historic center of the capital.

The norm approved by the Metropolitan Council prohibits marches, rallies and public demonstrations of a political nature.

