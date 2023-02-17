Bill on investment between Colombia and Venezuela approved | News

The National Assembly (AN) of Venezuela approved the bill of the Agreement for the Promotion and Reciprocal Protection of Investments signed with Colombia on February 3.

During this Thursday’s session, the Draft Law Approving the Agreement between the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela and the Republic of Colombia was presented in the first and second discussion, unanimously approved on both occasions.

In this regard, the president of the AN, Deputy Jorge Rodríguez, stressed that it is “an important bill that further strengthens relations between our two brother countries.”

For his part, the president of the Permanent Commission on the Economy, Finance and National Development, Deputy Jesús Faría, specified that this agreement “aims at the union and economic integration of both countries,” according to a press release from the AN.

“This is a guarantee that the agreement translates into benefits for Venezuela and Colombia. All these commitments are aimed at the human being and contemplate the protection, among others, of investors”, he said.

Likewise, he highlighted the importance of the regulations since he considers that any investment that can be developed within the current legal framework to “continue consolidating the level of well-being that was taken from us by the aggression of imperialism,” he said.

Appointment of a new ambassador to Colombia

In the ordinary session of this day, the plenary of the NA unanimously approved the authorization for the appointment of Carlos Eduardo Martínez Mendoza as the new ambassador of Venezuela to Colombia, replacing Félix Plasencia who assumes as executive secretary of the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America – Peoples’ Trade Treaty (ALBA-TCP).

The presentation of the proposal was made by Deputy Saúl Ortega, who highlighted Martínez’s diplomatic experience.

Martínez served as Venezuela’s ambassador to Argentina between 2011 and 2018, has extensive experience in public administration and participated as an accompanist in the peace talks between Colombia and the National Liberation Army (ELN).





