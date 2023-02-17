18,000 doses of bivalent vaccines against Covid-19 arrive in Costa Rica | News

The Costa Rican Ministry of Health notified this Thursday that 18,000 doses of bivalent vaccines for adults against the Covid-19 disease had arrived, as well as 48,000 pediatric doses.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Chile registers more than 1,700 new cases of Covid-19

According to the health institution, last Tuesday, February 14, batch 101 of vaccines against Covid-19 with doses of bivalent vaccines for adults entered the country, which were delivered to the Costa Rican Social Security Fund.

Likewise, the agency specified that for the current month the arrival of another 18,000 bivalent doses for adults and 48,000 pediatric doses is expected thanks to the Investment Plan called “Application of the vaccine against Covid-19 in the vulnerable population”, in the year 2021.

“The purchase of vaccines by the National Emergency Commission (CNE) is based on the request made by the National Commission for Vaccination and Epidemiology (CNVE),” the Ministry specified.

Likewise, the portfolio specified that “150,000 pediatric vaccines are requested for children under five years of age, 160,000 pediatric doses for boys and girls from five to 11 years of age, and 506,000 bivalent vaccines for people over 12 years of age.”

The health institution stated that the bivalent vaccine will only be used as a booster for the fourth and fifth doses, since it cannot be implemented at the start of vaccination schemes.

“It will be applied to people who have already received their basic initial scheme of three doses with the ancestral vaccine, this reinforcement will be applied once two months have elapsed after receiving the third dose,” insisted the Ministry.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source