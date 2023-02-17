Presidents of Venezuela and Colombia sign Partial Scope Agreement of a Commercial Nature | News

The President of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, and his Colombian counterpart, Gustavo Petro, signed this Thursday the Partial Scope Agreement of a Commercial Nature No. 28.

The meeting took place at the Atanasio Girardot International Bridge, on the common border, with delegations from both parties.

“It is a pleasure to be here on this border line that we can now cross without major problems. We are here signing a partial agreement that is one more step towards integration that never before, in my opinion, should have been suspended,” said the Colombian president.

In addition, he stated that the bridges between the two trading nations must be filled and the barriers that may still exist to this activity must be removed.

“We have made customs and administrative agreements. The partial agreement that we have just signed, there is still a lot to do because it is not about these bridges being filled only with trade, but rather that they are filled with people who can come and go,” he said.

To conclude, Petro stressed that he hopes the border line between the two countries is not the separation of human beings, but “the common point that unites the human beings who inhabit here and there, without barriers.”

For his part, the Venezuelan president highlighted the importance of following the path of reunion between the two countries.

“For us it is very significant that we are traveling the path of reunion, of reunion, of reunification between two peoples that are forever marked by providence and by destiny to live as brothers and sisters,” he said.

The president assured that the relations between both parties “are taking a new dynamic of political, diplomatic dialogues, a new economic, commercial, and population dynamic. On January 1, we took an important step, opening all the bridges that unite us and we were regularizing them, as it is being regularized”.

“We are in a new phase of building relationships in all senses, in the entire line of action. Our economic and commercial relations, although they have not reached the dimension of what our aspirations are, they are setting a good pace, a good dynamic,” he emphasized.

The head of state recalled that Venezuela is subjected “to a regime of blockade, economic, commercial, financial persecution, illegal and immoral sanctions that hit the backbone of the national income”, for which it was necessary to design a plan for an economy of war, “take actions to create new systems, to stimulate national production, and fortunately we are moving forward”.

“This first month of the year 2023 we maintain the rate of growth, of good commercial activity, and it is within this framework that this reunion with Colombia takes place,” said President Maduro and noted that the signed agreement “sets the path of the work of productivity and economic and commercial growth of the two countries, looking forward”.

On the other hand, he commented on the possibility of installing an economic team to start planning and devising “the creation of that binational economic zone of shared development between Norte de Santander and Táchira.”

On February 3, the Venezuelan president signed an agreement with the Colombian Minister of Commerce, Industry and Tourism, Germán Umaña Mendoza, for the promotion and protection of investments between both nations.

