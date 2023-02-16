Venezuelan President expresses solidarity with Türkiye after earthquakes | News

The president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro Moros, sent this Thursday a message of solidarity to his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and the people of that nation strongly affected by the earthquakes of February 6, which have claimed more than 36,000 lives in that country and Syria.

According to a statement from the presidency, the Latin American president had telephone contact with his Turkish counterpart, where he expressed his regret and asked to convey his condolences to the families of the victims.

Likewise, the Head of State expressed his confidence in the work and measures taken by the Turkish Executive, to get ahead after the catastrophe.

For his part, Erdogan thanked his Venezuelan counterpart for the brotherly spirit shown by this government and people, who responded to the disaster by sending aid to the Simón Bolívar Humanitarian Task Force.

Once again, the Turkish president highlighted the internationalism and generosity of Venezuela, despite the unfair unilateral sanctions imposed by the United States.

Finally, both heads of state pondered the need for both countries to continue expanding their ties of solidarity and cooperation.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



