Frente de Todos will debate strategies for the Argentine elections | News

The Frente de Todos (FdT) will hold a meeting of its political table this Thursday to discuss strategies for the presidential elections scheduled to be held this year.

The meeting will take place from 7:00 p.m. (local time) at the headquarters of the Justicialista Party (PJ), in the Argentine capital. Governors, union leaders and other officials will attend, such as the president of the Chamber of Deputies, Cecilia Moreau; as well as the Minister of the Interior, Eduardo “Wado” de Pedro, among others.

“I am confident that this area of ​​debate will serve to open the call to the social, production and labor sectors that accompany the FdT with whom we share the same project for the country,” said the Argentine president, Alberto Fernández.

This Thursday, starting at 7:00 p.m. in Argentina, the Table of the Frente de Todos will meet at the headquarters of the Justicialista Party in this capital city. The meeting was called by the president @alferdez and representatives of the government coalition will participate. @ConexiontlSUR pic.twitter.com/OfiDFpa83T

— Juan Carlos Bartolotta (@JuanCteleSUR)

February 16, 2023

In this sense, the president called for unity to achieve victory among the “diverse perspectives on Peronism, along with leaders of the Renewal Front and other political forces that participate in space.”

According to national media, the Peronist sectors most linked to Vice President Cristina Fernández will seek new policies to implement to obtain victory, meanwhile, those most linked to the head of state seek to limit the debate to the electoral strategy.

For his part, Deputy Máximo Kirchner, who held a meeting with the trade unionists prior to the political table, highlighted the need to “restore hope (…) for that our people have a name and surname: Cristina Kirchner”.

In this regard, the unionists condemned the ban against the former Argentine president, who according to her son, “is willing to listen to the people” to continue in politics despite judicial persecution.

According to the schedule, the Open, Simultaneous and Mandatory Primary Elections (PASO) would take place next August, while the general elections will be held in October. If a second round is necessary, it will take place the following month.





