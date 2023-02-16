Lawfare denounced amid state repression in Peru | News

The former Peruvian congressman, Humberto Morales Ramírez, denounced this Thursday what he called the “jurisprudence of the dictatorship” that has focused on confronting the social movements that have maintained popular mobilization in the streets for several weeks.

Morales denounced that the Ayacucho People’s Defense Front has been accused of being a creation of Sendero Luminoso, an organization considered a terrorist by the Peruvian State, in an attempt to stop its actions on the streets.

According to the former congressman, “the jurisprudence of the Boluarte dictatorship is going to hit even politicians who are silent today for convenience.”

The claim comes after the complaint by the Ayacucho People’s Defense Front that the criminalization of social fighters continues after a judge ordered preventive detention of four leaders of that entity whom the Prosecutor’s Office accuses of being “terrorists” for asking that they a Constituent Assembly is convened and support marches against the regime of Dina Boluarte and the Congress.

Morales has also insisted on the signing of a Political Agreement of unity between the leftist forces to channel the popular demands to end the Government of Dina Boluarte, advance the presidential elections and convene a Constituent Assembly.

On the other hand, the representative of a block of left-wing organizations rejected the meeting held the day before by the designated president, Dina Boluarte, and the right-wing leader Keiko Fujimori.

According to Morales, it is necessary to continue demanding “the return to democracy of this fascist right, which is meeting to reach agreements on our corpses and blood.”

In this sense, he defended that “the unity of the leftist forces is necessary to bring democracy back to the country”, devastated by the intense state repression after the express dismissal of then-president Pedro Castillo last December.

