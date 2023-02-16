The 44th Summit of the Caribbean Community begins in the Bahamas | News

The 44th Summit of Heads of Government of the Caribbean Community (Caricom) began this Wednesday in the Bahamas with the aim of debating essential issues for the future of the integrationist bloc.

Caricom Summit begins its work in the Bahamas

“This meeting gives us the opportunity to make lasting decisions for our peoples for the next 50 years and beyond,” Caricom Secretary General Carla Barnett said during the opening ceremony of the regional conclave.

The host of the three-day meeting, the Prime Minister of the Bahamas, Philip Davis, expressed concern about the increase in immigration in his speech.

During their meeting, which will last until next Saturday, the Caribbean nations are expected to discuss issues related to the economy, climate change, security and migration, among others.

In addition, special emphasis will be placed on the crisis in Haiti, as one of the topics to be discussed during the meeting.

In this regard, the Caricom Secretary General highlighted the will that exists within the regional bloc for the Caribbean nation to overcome its problems.

“Although progress is being made on some fronts, Caricom, and the international community in general, continues to fight to help Haiti resolve its crises,” Barnett said.

The Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau, attended the summit, of which he said that the main topics of the meeting, among others, will be “advancing our shared priorities. Creating opportunities for people across Canada and the Caribbean.”





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



